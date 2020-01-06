Noem announces appointments in District 19

Gov. Kristi Noem today announced that she has appointed current Representative Kyle Schoenfish to fill the District 19 vacancy in the South Dakota State Senate.

The vacancy was created following the resignation of Stace Nelson. Schoenfish, a Scotland resident, has served in the House since 2013.

Concurrently, Noem appointed Marty Overweg to represent District 19 in the State House of Representatives, succeeding Schoenfish.

Overweg, a New Holland native, owns and operates Overweg Feed and Wagner Feed Supply. He and his wife have five children and nine grandchildren.

Both appointments are effective immediately.

