Noem: DOT to install four-way stop at deadly intersection near Woonsocket

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Department of Transportation have announced plans to install additional traffic control measures at the intersection of Highways 34 and 37 in Sanborn County, changing it from a two-way stop to a four-way stop.

Crews will be installing stop signs with flashing red lights on Highway 34 both east and westbound at the intersection with Highway 37 next week. Advanced warning signs, rumble strips, and painted stop bars will also be installed to warn drivers of the upcoming stop condition.

The announcement follows a three-vehicle accident on Sept. 14 at the intersection of Highways 34 and 37. The accident claimed the lives of three Woonsocket teenagers.

“As a mom, I can’t even begin to comprehend the tragedy that happened last weekend. Bryon and I will continue to pray for this community as they grieve this loss.” Noem said. “I’m thankful the students at Woonsocket High School reached out to the state and have taken action to initiate this change. Through this, I hope they understand that their voice can make a difference and impact policy.”