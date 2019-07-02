Noem: Hold off on Roadside Mowing until July 10

Governor Kristi Noem today reminded East River residents and landowners that roadside mowing along state highways is not permitted until July 10 under state law.

“Roadside ditches provide valuable nesting cover for pheasants, especially in portions of the state with limited CRP land or other upland nesting habitat,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Mowing too early can kill hens and newly hatched broods, and result in lower pheasant populations. It is critical that everyone refrains from mowing or haying until July 10.”

Noem has also instructed Department of Transportation officials to lead by example and suspend mowing operations until July 10 except in urban areas. The South Dakota Highway Patrol plans to issue warnings to people who mow or hay before July 10, and Department of Game, Fish, and Parks conservation officers will also engage individuals mowing or haying before July 10 to remind them of their responsibility and to educate them on the impact mowing can have on pheasant populations.