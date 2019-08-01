SDHDA to extend grant funding to households impacted by spring storms

The remaining balance of the 2019 Housing Opportunity Funds (HOF) will be used to help families whose homes were impacted by storms this spring.

In total, $165,000 will be available.

“These funds are set aside to address the unique housing needs across South Dakota,” said Mark Lauseng, South Dakota Housing Development Authority Executive Director. “With so many families struggling after the spring storms, we’re thrilled to utilize this resource to aid in recovery efforts.”

Eligible areas/counties include Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Hutchinson, Minnehaha, Turner, Yankton, Pine Ridge Reservation (including Oglala Lakota, Jackson, and Bennett counties), Rosebud Reservation (including Mellette and Todd counties), and Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation (including Dewey and Ziebach counties).

Eligible households must have incomes at or less than 80 percent of the Housing and Urban Development (HUD) area median income in order to apply for an assistance grant of as much as $5,000. Documentation of losses and expenses, along with any reimbursements received from FEMA, Small Business Association (SBA), donations from other sources and insurance proceeds, will be used to determine actual amount of assistance available per household.

Repairs and assistance eligible for this HOF support include cleanup or removal of debris; mold remediation; restoration; purchases of major appliances lost due to disaster (i.e., hot-water heater, furnace, etc.); rent payments; utility security deposits for displaced households; and down payment assistance for the purchase of a housing unit.

Families interested in applying for funds may do so by reviewing income qualifications, completing the application form, and submitting the application requirements found on the SDHDA website. People who are not able to access the information via the internet may request an application and information by calling 605.773.3181 or 800.540.4241.

Applications are due by Sept. 30.

