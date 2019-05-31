Noem addresses relationship with tribe

Earlier this spring, the Pine Ridge Tribal Council announced it was banning South Dakota governor Kristi Noem from the reservation.

The tribe is upset over legislation Noem supported that they say limits their ability to protest during the construction of the proposed Keystone XL Pipeline.

The governor addressed her relationship with the tribe during a visit to Watertown this week.

"My relationship is great with the people of Pine Ridge, it's the president that has chosen to be political," Noem said. "So I think as soon as the president banned me from the reservation, the people of the tribe reached out immediately and were heartbroken by what their leadership had done. In fact, members of their council reached out and said we don't agree with this."

Noem says on a statewide level, her relationship with South Dakota's Native American community is very good.