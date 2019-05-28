Noem announces Connect South Dakota Grant Awards

Connect South Dakota, the state program designed to fund broadband projects in unserved and underserved areas across the state, recently awarded $5 million to its first grant recipients.

The money was approved by legislators in March 2018. The initial $5 million will leverage more than $11.4 million in project costs.

Governor Kristi Noem said in a release, “Connect South Dakota is a step toward closing the broadband gap in South Dakota and equipping our kids for the jobs of the future. The greatest need we found in our assessment was for funding in some of the outer rings around communities that don’t have the population density of a city or town and aren’t rural enough to qualify for federal rural broadband dollars. In our first round of awards, we will be able to impact more than 100 businesses and about 4,800 residents.”

The following companies were awarded grants:

*Alliance Communications

Garretson

$269,428

Serving northeastern Minnehaha and southeastern Moody counties

*Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Telephone Authority

Eagle Butte

$474,500

Serving Timber Lake

*Interstate Telecommunications Cooperative

Clear Lake

$253,300

Serving rural Codington County

*Midco Communications

Sioux Falls

$306,199

Serving rural Clay and Union counties

*Mitchell Telecom

Mitchell

$441,470

Serving rural Davison County

*RC Technologies

New Effington

$361,500

Serving Kranzburg and rural Codington

*Vast Broadband

Sioux Falls

$128,844

Serving Irene Wakonda & Alsen areas

*Venture Communications

Highmore

$2,764,759

Serving rural Hughes County

