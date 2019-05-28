Noem announces Connect South Dakota Grant Awards

PIERRE, S.D. – Connect South Dakota, the state program designed to fund broadband projects in unserved and underserved areas across the state, recently awarded $5 million to its first grant recipients.
The money was approved by legislators in March 2018. The initial $5 million will leverage more than $11.4 million in project costs.
Governor Kristi Noem said in a release, “Connect South Dakota is a step toward closing the broadband gap in South Dakota and equipping our kids for the jobs of the future. The greatest need we found in our assessment was for funding in some of the outer rings around communities that don’t have the population density of a city or town and aren’t rural enough to qualify for federal rural broadband dollars. In our first round of awards, we will be able to impact more than 100 businesses and about 4,800 residents.”
The following companies were awarded grants:
*Alliance Communications
Garretson
$269,428
Serving northeastern Minnehaha and southeastern Moody counties
*Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Telephone Authority
Eagle Butte
$474,500
Serving Timber Lake
*Interstate Telecommunications Cooperative
Clear Lake
$253,300
Serving rural Codington County
*Midco Communications
Sioux Falls
$306,199
Serving rural Clay and Union counties
*Mitchell Telecom
Mitchell
$441,470
Serving rural Davison County
*RC Technologies
New Effington
$361,500
Serving Kranzburg and rural Codington
*Vast Broadband
Sioux Falls
$128,844
Serving Irene Wakonda & Alsen areas
*Venture Communications
Highmore
$2,764,759
Serving rural Hughes County