Noem appoints Meade County state's attorney to Fourth Judicial Circuit

Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed Meade County State's Attorney Kevin J. Krull to serve as judge for the Fourth Judicial Circuit.

The Fourth Circuit includes Butte, Corson, Dewey, Harding, Lawrence, Meade, Perkins and Ziebach counties in western South Dakota.

Krull grew up in Watertown. He attended the University of Notre Dame, where he obtained a degree in government and international studies, and the University of Florida College of Law, where he obtained his Juris Doctor.

Krull served in the U.S. Army from 1987-1991. From 1998 until 2002, he worked in private law and practiced general law and family law. In 2001, he began serving as a part-time Deputy State’s Attorney and added criminal prosecution to his practice. In 2003, he became a full-time criminal prosecutor and served in that capacity until 2011, when he was appointed Meade County State’s Attorney.

“Kevin has a strong history of serving his community and seeking out truth,” said Noem. “His background and experience have prepared him well for this position, and I’m confident he will be an excellent judge.”