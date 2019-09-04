Noem appoints human resources commissioner

Gov. Kristi Noem has appointed a new leader of the state Bureau of Human Resources.

Darin Seeley will begin his job as commissioner Oct. 14. Seeley has been the director of human resources at Harms Oil Company and CC&F Retail in Brookings. From 2009 to 2016, Seeley was a human resources leader at Black Hills Corporation.

Noem said in a statement that she's confident Seeley will make the state a "premier place to work."

