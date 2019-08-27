Noem appoints Second Circuit Judge

Governor Kristi Noem has appointed Rachel Rasmussen to serve as judge for the Second Judicial Circuit which serves Minnehaha and Lincoln counties.

“Rachel’s tenure of service in law has equipped her well for this position,” Noem said. “She has exposure to a wide range of legal matters, and her legal experience has aided her successful transition from practice to the bench. I am confident she will uphold the law.”

Rasmussen grew up in Canton. She attended the University of South Dakota, where she graduated with a degree in political science, and the University of Minnesota, where she obtained her Juris Doctor.

Rasmussen served as a Deputy State’s Attorney in the Lincoln County State’s Attorney’s Office from 2007 until 2010 and practiced law at Peterson, Stuart, Rumpca & Rasmussen from 2011 to 2018. She has served as a magistrate judge for the Second Judicial Circuit since 2018.