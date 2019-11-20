Noem defends anti-meth campaign in national interview

Gov. Kristi Noem told a national audience in a recent interview that South Dakota's new anti-meth campaign is no laughing matter.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends", Noem said that one of her first pledges as governor was to "tackle the difficult challenges in our state and one of them is methamphetamine addiction."

She told the show's host that South Dakota has "double the national average of middle schoolers in our state that are using meth."

"It is impacting every family," Noem explained. "It's clogging our courts and our jails, costing the state hundreds of millions of dollars. And this ad campaign is to get people talking."

Noem also went onto share a personal experience during the interview.

"I was in a restaurant a couple of weeks ago, and a woman walks into this restaurant," Noem said. "She was high on meth, she had a couple (of) little kiddos with her that obviously weren't being taken care of, and everyone in that restaurant pretended not to see her."