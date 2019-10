Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered flags across the state to be flown at half-staff today through sunset on Friday in memory Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, who passed away.

Cummings was a current member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Maryland’s 7th congressional district. He served in that capacity since 1996.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Donald Trump.