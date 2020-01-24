Noem has 'concerns' on transgender treatment bill

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says she has “concerns” with a bill in the House that would make it illegal for physicians to administer gender-change treatments to children under 16.

The Republican governor declined to offer full support or disapproval.

The bill would make it a misdemeanor for physicians to perform surgeries, administer hormone therapy or prescribe puberty-blocking medication to kids under 16.

Democrats and LGBT activists say the bill targets transgender kids and could lead to an increase in suicides.

Supporters, including many Republicans in the House, say the bill would prevent physicians from administering ideologically motivated treatment that harms children.

