Noem proposes streamlined permitting for feedlots

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is pushing a streamlined permitting process for feedlots, other agriculture projects, and energy development.

The Republican governor announced a bill that would establish statewide protocols for the permitting process for counties and make it more difficult to appeal zoning decisions. She said it would bring “consistency and predictability” to the permitting process.

Feedlots have sparked controversy in communities across the state as the number has grown in recent years. Feedlots, or concentrated animal feeding operations, hold thousands of animals in a confined space.

Opponents complain about the odor and environmental problems.

Supporters say they bring financial opportunities to rural communities.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

