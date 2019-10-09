Noem releases attorney general’s report on Minnehaha State’s Attorney

On Wednesday, Gov. Kristi Noem released an attorney general report detailing an investigation into Minnehaha State's Attorney Aaron McGowan's absences from work.

In the release, Noem stated: “Recent events involving Minnehaha State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan necessitated an investigation by our Attorney General,” said Noem. “That investigation is now complete, and I am making the summary provided to me available to the public for the sake of transparency. The facts that were uncovered are unsettling. The Attorney General concludes that there isn’t the evidence to pursue charges against McGowan. I will not be pursuing any further action at this time. I am thankful for the Attorney General and his team’s swift work on this matter.”

Noem has called for an investigation into McGowan's extended absence back in September. In a letter to South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, Noem said: "Due to these media reports, the public information that has been disseminated, and several inquiries into the Office of the Governor, our Office formally request an investigation into this matter."

In her letter, Noem also cited: SDCL 3-17-3, the governor has the power and duty to remove officials who “willfully fail, neglect, or refuse to perform any of the duties imposed upon him by, or to enforce any of the provisions of law relating to intoxicating liquors, or who shall willfully fail, neglect, or refuse to perform any duties imposed upon them by law, or who shall be guilty of intoxication or drunkenness, or who shall be guilty of the violation of any law, or who shall assist or connive in the violation of any law, or who shall be grossly incompetent to perform the duties of his office."