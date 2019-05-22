Noem requests Presidential disaster declaration to aid flooding victims

After receiving recent flood and storm damage estimates from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Governor Kristi Noem is requesting a Presidential Disaster Declaration.

The declaration would open up funding for individuals, businesses and government agencies in South Dakota to rebuild or repair.

FEMA's estimate of $43 million spans across 58 counties and three Indian Reservations, noting the most hard hit residences are in southeast South Dakota and on reservations.

FEMA spokesman Brian Hvinden says there is an impact felt statewide, taking a number of days to fully assess the damage. The first week was dedicated to investigating damages to private residences, while the second week focused on government infrastructures, such as buildings, roads, bridges, and parks.

“The winter weather and flooding caused many issues with public and private infrastructure throughout the state as well as the extreme emotional toll on impacted citizens,” wrote Noem in her request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration. “Citizens continue to experience ongoing issues with their homes and businesses because of the flooding.”

A statement in support of Noem's request was issued by Senators John Thune, Mike Rounds, and US Representative Dusty Johnson.

Public property damage assistance is being requested for the counties of: Aurora, Beadle, Bennett, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell, Charles Mix, Clark, Clay, Codington, Davison, Day, Deuel, Dewey, Douglas, Edmunds, Fall River, Faulk, Grant, Gregory, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, Hughes, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jackson, Jerauld, Jones, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, Lyman, Marshall, McCook, McPherson, Mellette, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, Perkins, Potter, Roberts, Sanborn, Spink, Sully, Todd, Tripp, Turner, Union, Walworth, Yankton, and Ziebach, as well as the Cheyenne River, Lake Traverse, and Rosebud Indian Reservations.

Individual damage assistance is being requested for the counties of: Bennett, Bon Homme, Brookings, Charles Mix, Dewey, Hamlin, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Jackson, Mellette, Minnehaha, Oglala Lakota, Todd, Turner, Yankton, and Ziebach counties as well as the Cheyenne River, Pine Ridge, and Rosebud Indian Reservations.

