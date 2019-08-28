Noem requests additional Presidential Disaster Declarations for weather damage

Gov. Kristi Noem has requested two additional, separate Presidential Disaster Declarations to help local government entities and certain private non-profits recover from property damage sustained during severe weather this spring and summer.

The new requests are for FEMA assistance to help with repairs for damage done to public infrastructure.

One declaration request states that a preliminary damage assessment indicated approximately $8 million in damage to public infrastructure in 25 counties and on two reservations, including: Aurora, Bennett, Brule, Butte, Campbell, Custer, Deuel, Fall River, Gregory, Haakon, Hamlin, Hanson, Jackson, Jones, Lyman, Meade, Mellette, Pennington, Sanborn, Todd, Tripp, Turner, Union, Walworth, and Ziebach as well as the Cheyenne River and Rosebud Indian Reservations.

The preliminary damage assessment in the second declaration request is $3 million covering six counties and two reservations, including Butte, Gregory, Kingsbury, Lawrence, Meade, and Tripp as well as the Cheyenne River and Lower Brule Indian Reservations.

“This event, coupled with the previous disaster declaration, crippled the economics in the state and continues to cripple it for our agriculture community,” Noem wrote in a request letter. “The impact of this event will be felt in these communities well into the future.”