Noem requests federal assistance for September flooding, tornadoes

Gov. Kristi Noem is requesting at least $17 million in presidential disaster aid for damage caused by September storms in South Dakota.

The request includes areas impacted by the three tornadoes that struck Sioux Falls and flooding in the cities of Madison and Mitchell, and covers the period of Sept. 9 through Sept. 26.

In a news release on Monday, Noem said total public assistance damages are estimated at more than $8.8 million. Counties included in the request for public assistance are Aurora, Brookings, Brule, Charles Mix, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, Turner, Union, Yankton counties and the Yankton Indian Reservation within Charles Mix County.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program reimburses eligible state and local governments, and some non-profit entities, for damage to publicly-owned infrastructure.

Noem said this is the fifth major disaster declarations since May 2019. She added that recovery from past disasters continues and local resources are limited.

“All conditions from the previous major disaster declaration requests regarding public infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and culverts, agriculture, and tourism continue to plague our citizens and communities today and have been further exacerbated by the additional precipitation we continue to receive statewide,” Noem said.

Noem said a major concern is the condition of local roads, many of which have not yet been repaired or are still closed.

“Our transportation lifeline has been decimated this year,” Noem said. “Roads previously repaired have once again been destroyed by flooding. Due to the wet conditions and ongoing damages from flooding, many rural gravel roads are still not suitable for travel and remain closed.”

