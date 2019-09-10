Noem says she will veto any 2020 hemp legislation

In a recent op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she will veto any industrial hemp legislation that reaches her desk.

Noems said in her column, "until law enforcement can quickly and affordably differentiate between marijuana and hemp, states that have legalized hemp have essentially legalized marijuana as well."

South Dakota is one of three states that hasn't legalized hemp, along with Idaho and Mississippi.

A state legislative committee is currently studying the issue.