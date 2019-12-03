Noem set to lay out proposed budget amid revenue dips

Gov. Kristi Noem is about to offer her proposed budget for the next year amid some signs that revenue will be down.

The Republican governor delivers her budget address in Pierre on Tuesday. In just a few weeks, legislators will be in session to take up her proposals and hear from state agencies as they craft a final budget.

The state will be seeing less money as an internet access tax comes to an end. That will mean up to $25 million less in revenue.

Overall state revenue is also running nearly $4 million behind projections over the past four months.

