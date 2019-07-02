Noem surveys storm damage in Charles Mix County

Governor Kristi Noem toured flood damage in Lake Andes and met with city and tribal leaders to discuss recovery efforts on Monday.

Noem said she spent time talking with leaders about what next steps should be taken to help the area recover.

"They got a lot of water that just isn't going down," Noem said. "And this is changing really their way of life. So we as a state, need to partner with them, and also with FEMA officials who will be in the area next week to bring in resources to get their roads opened, to get their homes in a safer state so that their families can continue to live there and thrive."

According to a press release from Noem's office, earlier this year, Charles Mix County sustained more than $327,000 in public property damage as a result of the spring storms.

Individuals and business owners who experienced losses because of the storms can visit Disaster Recovery Centers to register for federal assistance and receive in-person support.

The following centers are open and available to the public:

• Yankton County: 807 Capital St., Yankton

• Pine Ridge Reservation: Old Bingo Hall, Highway 18 E and Moccasin Factory Road, Pine Ridge

• Minnehaha County: Southeast Technical Institute, 2000 N. Career Ave., Sioux Falls

• Rosebud Reservation: 200 Akicita St., Rosebud

• Cheyenne River Reservation: Cultural Center, 98 S. Willow St., Eagle Butte