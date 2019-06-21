Non-profit aims to help abused children feel empowered

A motorcycle organization is trying to empower children who have been abused. It's called Bikers Against Child Abuse. It's a national organization, but there is a local chapter in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls members rode to see one child on Friday that they've been visiting for a while. She said they've helped her feel safe and protected.

"They were there for me more than a lot of people could be. They became my family. So I treated them like family, and they mean a lot to me. They do a lot for me and that means a lot for them to come out, see me, visit me," Rocker said, who is one of the kids who has been helped by this organization.

She said she wasn't that confident after what she went through. But that's changed since meeting members of this organization.