Non-profit group purchases Badlands Pawn buildings

A new veteran, military and civilian non-profit corporation has purchased the former Badlands Pawn building in Sioux Falls.

Officials from the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance say the building, located on West Russell Street, will bring multiple veteran and military-themed organizations under one roof, led by the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars. It will also provide a state-of-the-art location for entertainment, events and meetings, as well as an eventual military museum.

“The Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans, military servicemembers and their families, all while integrating the civilian community into the process," said Ken Teunissen, the Vice-Chair of the Alliance. "Anyone with a love of country is welcome and encouraged to support and participate in this unprecedented endeavor.”

Teunissen said the building purchase is the first of many steps needed to open the doors. If all goes as planned, the building would be fully-operational in the spring of 2020.

Badlands Pawn Gold & Jewelry closed down its operations in Jan. 2017, citing the recent passage of Initiated Measure 21, which caps interest rates on short-term loans in the state, as the reason.