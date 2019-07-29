Northeast Iowa farmer dies after attack by bull

A northeast Iowa farmer has died after being attacked by a bull.

Allamakee County Sheriff Clark Mellick says someone called authorities Sunday to report the attack at a farm pasture northwest of Harpers Ferry.

First responders found the body of 59-year-old John Francis Conway in a wooded pasture area. Deputies determined a bull had attacked him Saturday night.

Deputies killed the bull because of its aggressive behavior.

