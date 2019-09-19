Northern Plains Indian Art Market returns to Sioux Falls

A cultural tradition returns to Sioux Falls this weekend.

The 32nd annual Northern Plains Indian Art Market celebrates world-class American Indian art in a three-day event, September 20-22.

The event begins with an Art Reception and Juried Art Show at the Old Courthouse Museum on Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Artist Reception and Juried Art Show admission is $25.00 per person.

The event continues for Art Market days Saturday and Sunday at the Hilton Garden Inn. Market days allow participating artists to sell their work directly to art collectors, enthusiasts and local art buyers. The market is open Saturday, September 21, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Sunday, September 22, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Art Market Admission is $5.00 daily or $7.00 for a 2-day pass, children under 12 are free.

You can learn more about the event here.

