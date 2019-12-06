Northern State University offering a piece of school history

Northern State University Head Women's Basketball Coach Paula Krueger has a long history with the University.

"Having been here, I'm going to age myself, 20 plus years ago as a player, and then coming back and being here as a Coach, and just seeing the growth, it's fantastic," Paula Krueger said.

Throughout her time playing and coaching, Wachs Arena has been the one constant.

"This building is phenomenal in the fact that it's been on campus for I think 26 or 27 years, but you come here and it looks like it's brand new right now," Krueger said.

Now the schools Athletic Department is working to continue building on the history of the arena.

"This place is on fire right now, it is an awesome, awesome place to be, and we're just getting started. Everything you see from the floor to the new video board here," said Josh Moon, the NSU Director of Athletics.

This new court serves as one of the many transitions into the future of the Athletic Department.

"When we decided we were going to replace the floor, we wanted to partner with a company that could make memories for people," Moon said.

As the school makes that transition they want the memories from the past to live on forever. They are selling pieces of the old Wachs Arena floor online.

"They're literally custom pieces that people can buy and put in their office, put in their home. Especially for all the players, and alumni that have those great memories from all those great teams for the last 25 years," Moon said.

Coach Krueger is just one of many people hoping she can get her hands on a piece of the hardwood.

"Specifically for me there's a cube that's got a piece of the floor in it that's etched with a wolf head on the top. Boxed in a really cool box with an 'N' on it, and it's on my Christmas list, so whoever has my name, I want that thing," Krueger said.