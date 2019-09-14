ABERDEEN, S.D. A ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiled a brand new academic building on Northern State University's campus. The building honors Harvey Jewett, a former South Dakota Board of Regents member. It is the first stand-alone academic building constructed on campus in 40 years. The building has already helped with enrollment too. University administrators have seen a 54% increase in freshmen science majors this fall.
Northern State University's new building generates positive buzz
Posted: Sat 11:42 PM, Sep 14, 2019