Northern State names new men's basketball coach

Northern State University has announced Saul Phillips as the university's next head men's basketball coach.

Phillips takes the helm of the Northern State program after spending the past five seasons at Ohio University, and the previous seven at North Dakota State University. He went 81-77 overall leading the Bobcats and 134-84 with the Bison.

Phillips began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Wayne State College as a member of Greg McDermott’s staff. He also made assistant coaching stops at Lake Superior and Milwaukee, before taking the Director of Basketball Operations post at Wisconsin. Phillips then joined former Northern State assistant, Tim Miles as an assistant at NDSU. He spent three years on Miles’ staff before being elevated into his first head-coaching role in 2007.