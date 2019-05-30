Northern State's Paul Sather named new men's basketball head coach at UND

A coach at a small-college basketball power will be taking over the program at Division I University of North Dakota.

School officials on Thursday named Northern State coach Paul Sather to take over for Brian Jones, who stepped down after 13 years with the Fighting Hawks program.

Sather had a 162-82 record in nine years as coach for Northern State, located in Aberdeen. He led the Wolves to the NCAA Division II title game two years ago, where they came within a missed buzzer-beater of winning the championship.

The Princeton, Minnesota native was conference coach of the year the last two seasons.

Sather also coached at Black Hills State for five years. He guided that program to the NAIA Final Four and a school-record 30 wins in 2008-09.

