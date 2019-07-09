Number of abortions in South Dakota continues to decline

The South Dakota Department of Health's annual report on abortions shows a 23% decline in the procedures in 2018 compared to the previous year, which is the sharpest one-year decline in a decade.

The report shows 382 induced abortions were performed in the state in 2018, compared to 497 in 2017. Of the abortions performed last year, nearly 78% involved South Dakota residents, and 29% - or 112 procedures - involved women ages 20 to 24. Nearly 11%, or 41 abortions, were given to women 35 and older. Ten abortions involved girls 17 and younger.

The decline last year follows a downward trend for abortions in South Dakota in the last decade. The report says there's a 55% decrease in the number of procedures from 2008 to 2018.

