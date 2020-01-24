Nurses have tentative contract deal with Sioux City hospital

A deal has been struck that could avert a strike by unionized nurses at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.

Nurses represented by the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 222 voted earlier this month to authorize a walkout.

The hospital announced the tentative agreement Thursday night, but details have not been publicly released. The union says voting dates on the deal will be announced soon.

The local's current contract expired Sept. 1. The nurses have been seeking a better nurse-to-patient ratio, higher pay, better benefits and an improved strategy to handle turnover at the hospital.

