Nyberg's Ace Hot Classics Nights returns to downtown Sioux Falls

A classic car show is returning to downtown Sioux Falls for the second year.

Nyberg's Ace Hot Classics Night car show takes place Saturday, July 27 from 5 pm - 10 pm.

The event takes place Downtown Sioux Falls on First Avenue between 11th & 14th Street, near Nyberg’s Ace Downtown Sioux Falls location.

The classic car and trucks show welcomes all classic vehicles. No registration fee is required.

Several food truck vendors will also be on hand, including SDSU Ice Cream, Backyard BBQ, and Kabob King. Live classic music from the local band DNR will begin at 6:30 p.m.