O'Gorman High School supports neighboring tenants

Looking north from the busy intersection of West 41st Street and South Kiwanis Avenue, there is nothing out of the ordinary to your left as O'Gorman High School's campus is not moving anytime soon; however, a completely different story can be told if you look to the right. The first of three tornadoes in Sioux Falls touched down south of West 39th Street. That first tornado began its path of destruction by tearing off the roof of the neighboring Auburn Hill Apartment complex. Some families are still displaced from their homes, but staff and students from O'Gorman High School decided to do something about it.

"Especially knowing that we own that property, this is so localized to our school, [and] it's really a visual across the street," said O'Gorman High School Principal Joan Mahoney.

The money raised will be in the form of cash and gift cards for the tenants, and the goal is to raise at least $4,000.

"I think this $4,000 goal that we have is very reachable and I think that we'll pass that," said O'Gorman senior Jordan Miller. "Anything above that I think would be super awesome, super special."

Within the first day of collections, the groups were able to gather just over $3,000. They are hoping to announce an even larger total during their homecoming football game on Friday evening.