Overturned car found near Harrisburg

An overturned car was found abandoned in a ditch near Harrisburg Saturday morning around four.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested a 38-year-old woman from Sioux Falls, who was driving this car.

The suspect is facing multiple charges, including: leaving the scene of an accident

careless driving, not having insurance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff's office has not released her name at this time, but police say the driver turned herself in today.

