OYO: A quick, easy patio container

It's already June and only now beginning to feel like summer. That means a lot of us are behind schedule when it comes to yard and garden work. In this week's Owning Your Outdoors, Doug Schroeder our yard and garden expert from Lewis has some tips for creating a quick, easy patio container that looks absolutely fantastic.

Doug says that one of the easiest ways to quickly create a patio container is to use a hanging basket. Simply pop the plant out of the basket and plant it in the container. Its quick and easy and looks great.

If you like geraniums, Doug recommends trying the new Calliope geranium. It has beautiful flowers and will bush out and fill your container nicely.

