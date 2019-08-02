OYO Extra: Doug's grilled sweet corn

Summer is a great time to prepare corn on the cob on your grill. Our yard and garden expert, Doug Schroder from Lewis, has a recipe for grilled corn that is simple and delicious.

Doug's Grilled Corn on the Cob

1. Peel off the first couple layers of husk and then soak in cool water for ten minutes.

2. While corn is soaking preheat grill to 400 degrees.

3. Shake off excess water and pull back the remaining husks to the stem. Don't remove them, just pull them back. Remove the silk.

Seasoning is optional. If you choose not to season your corn, jump to step 6.

4. Mix some olive oil with your favorite seasoning. Doug's favorite is Emeril's Original Essence Seasoning.

5. Use a basting brush to apply olive oil/seasoning mix to the corn.

6. Pull husks back up around the corn.

7. Grill for 15 minutes rotating every 5 minutes. Enjoyl