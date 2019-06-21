OYO: Gardening with kids 2019

In this edition of Owning Your Outdoors, we are gardening with kids. Lewis yard and garden expert, Doug Schroeder says gardening is great for kids because it's a fun, inexpensive family activity that also teaches patience responsibility.

All it takes is a small pot, soil, a plant of your choice (for this segment, we used marigolds, zinnias, and some other annuals), water and a little love.

In less than a half hour, our little gardeners created something beautiful that they can take home, care for, and enjoy all summer long.