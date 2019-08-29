OYO: Growing succulents indoors

Succulents are cactus type plants that are very popular and easy to care for. In this week's Owning Your Outdoors, our yard and garden expert, Doug Schroeder from Lewis, shows us how to plant succulents that will thrive indoors all year long.

Doug says that the most important thing to know about succulents is that they do not like to be over watered and they need lots of bright light. Succulents need at least 6 hours of bright light per day. A south facing window is a perfect place for them.

Succulents need good drainage. If you are planting them indoors in a container that does not have holes in the bottom, put a layer of rocks underneath the soil. This will provide adequate drainage. Doug recommends planting your succulents in a mixture of potting soil designed for succulent plants and perlite Perlite helps improve aeration and drainage in the potting soil mix.

The thick, fleshy leaves of a succulent plant store water, so you do not need to water them often.Doug suggests watering succulents thoroughly and then letting the soil completely dry out. Doug says that if you water your succulent too much, it will lose all of its leaves and start to shrivel up.

If your succulents should start to lose some leaves, bottom leaves especially, that's ok. Losing the bottom layer of leaves is part of the plant's growing process. If the plant begins to look a little gangly, that means the plant isn't getting enough light. Move it to a south window or a more well lit area.

