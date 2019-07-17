OYO: How to plant a pollinator garden

In this week's edition of Owning Your Outdoors we are planting pollinator gardens.

Two bumblebees on a yellow flower collect pollen.

Pollinator gardens are gardens that are friendly to bees and other insects that pollinate our plants. Our lawn and garden expert, Doug Schroeder from Lewis says that these gardens are extremely important.

Doug says that if you want to plant a pollinator garden, you need to start with an area that is full sun. Most of the plants that work well in a pollinator garden are plants that need full sunshine. It's best to use plants that bloom in the spring. This is when nectar loving creatures are at their weakest and need a food source. When choosing plants for a pollinator garden, choose flowers that bloom all season long.

If you're going to plant a pollinator garden, plant in mass. Insects and hummingbirds like a large garden area. Also, use plants that are perennials and will bloom year after year.

A birdbath or some other water source in or near your pollinator garden will make it even more attractive to insects and hummingbirds.

If you're going to plant a pollinator garden, Doug suggests subsidizing it with hummingbird feeders. This gives them an additional source to eat. If you would like to attract hummingbirds to your pollinator garden, plant red flowers. hummingbirds are attracted to red. Bees are attracted to blue or lavender colors.

Doug says that if you have to use insecticides in your vegetable garden or on your other plants, use organic products. Insecticides do not discern between a good insect and a bad insect. If you spray it, it kills all insects. If you do apply insecticide to your vegetable garden or other plants, do it in the evening. This is when bees and other nectar loving insects are least active.

Click here to download Doug's pollinator garden tips and a big list of plants that will work perfectly in your garden.