OYO: Patio furniture maintenance

Whether it's dirt, dust, bird poop or the weather, our lawn chairs and patio furniture take a lot of abuse. In this week's Owning Your Outdoors, we're going to share some maintenance tips and tricks that will extend the life of your outdoor furniture.

Our yard and garden expert, Doug Schroeder from Lewis, says that when you buy a piece of patio furniture, always save the user guide, manual or tag that comes with it. It might not seem important now, but in two or three years when something breaks or comes loose, you'll have phone numbers, warranty information and everything else you need to get it repaired or replaced.

Dirt, dust, and oil from our bodies will cause any material to fade and eventually break down. Doug suggests periodically washing your patio furniture with a soft brush, dish soap and warm water. Simply scrub your patio furniture - even wicker furniture - with the soap and water and rinse it with a hose.

If your patio furniture has a glossy metal frame, Doug suggests giving it a coat of car wax. Apply just like you would on a car. Use a cloth to apply the wax, let it dry and then buff it off. This will provide extra protection that will help prevent rusting.

If your chair has moving parts, be sure to occasionally lubricate those parts with a silicone lubricant. This will prevent wear and tear, rusting and corrosion.

Finally, you should periodically check the nuts, bolts and screws on your furniture to be sure they’re tight and in good condition. Loose parts can cause your furniture to fall apart and someone could get hurt.

For more, click here to download Doug’s guide to patio and lawn furniture maintenance.