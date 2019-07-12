OYO: Preparing for Emerald Ash Borer

Emerald Ash Borer has been confirmed in the city of Sioux Falls. Nearly 40 percent of the trees in the city of Sioux Falls are ash trees and, if not treated, will die within the next ten years. That's 85,000 trees at risk in the city of Sioux Falls alone.

The city of Sioux Falls is working hard to manage the spread of Emerald Ash Borer. While it can't be stopped, the effects can be delayed, giving residents more time to plan the replacement of their existing ash trees.

According to Sioux Falls Urban Forestry Specialist, Bryan Peterson, over the next ten years the city of Sioux Falls will cut down all untreated trees on boulevards and parking strips in residential areas.

Here are some important things to know:

Residents can treat trees at their own expense. Treated trees will be marked and not removed by the city.

The city will not be removing trees on private property. Just boulevards and public property.

Ash trees can only be cut down early in the spring or late in the fall. This will slow the migration of the Emerald Ash Borer

The city will begin marking trees to be removed this fall. Marked trees will be removed in the spring.

The city will remove approximately one-third of the ash trees in a neighborhood at a time. They will come back and remove the next one-third a year or two later. They will then remove the final third of the ash trees another year or two later.

City of Sioux Falls Emerald Ash Borer Information Website

