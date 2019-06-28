OYO: Tips and new rules for planting trees

In this week's Owning Your Outdoors we have tips for planting trees and tell you about some new rules for planting trees in Sioux Falls.

Doug Schroeder, our lawn and garden expert from Lewis, says one of the most important things you can do is diversify. Planting different species of trees in your yard and neighborhood will prevent you from getting completely wiped out by a disease like Dutch Elm or Emerald Ash Borer.

The city of Sioux Falls also has new rules in regards to planting trees in the boulevard or parking strip (the area of grass between the road and sidewalk.) As of last October, a permit is required to plant a tree in this area. Application for the permit is easy and can be done at City Hall or online by clicking this link: Street Tree Planting Permit Information.

In addition to getting a permit, you must plant a tree species that has been approved by the city. You can find the list of approved trees by clicking this link.

