OYO: Tropicals can thrive in Midwest summers

In this week's Owning Your Outdoors, we partner with Lewis Lawn and Garden Expert, Doug Schroeder to talk about planting tropical plants. While we are a long way from the tropics and our weather has been anything but tropical lately, tropical plants can grow here. They can thrive once the weather warms up.

Schroeder says you need to make sure you plant tropicals when the temperature is warmer outside.

"You want nighttime temps of at least 50 degrees when you start planting tropicals. They are kind of my passion," he said.

You have many options when picking your tropical plants. Some bloom, others are tall grasses.

"There are so many grasses people use in our community. I really like are the Prince Tut grass. I encourage people to try something different, you will be surprised what it does in your container," Schroeder said.

Elephants ear is popular as well, and comes in a lot of different colors. It makes a great thriller in your container.

"I love cannas. They are beautiful. There are so many colors to pick from. They make a really nice centerpiece for your container," he said.

Schroeder adds that there are no rules when you put your containers together. He says he likes to put a lot in his containers.

"They will fill in nicely," he said.

Fertilizer is extremely important as well. Schroeder has a list of all the best tropical plants for this area. It's attached. If you are on a PC it's in the upper right corner. If you are on our app, it can be found at the bottom of this article.

