OYO: Unique, easy “Air Plants” don’t need soil

If you love plants but don't have a lot of time to spend weeding, watering and fertilizing, this week's edition of Owning Your Outdoors is for you!

Tillandsia or "air plants" have recently become a very popular item in the Lewis Garden Center. These plants are unique, they look great and require very little maintenance. Air plants don't need soil. They get everything they need from the moisture in the air. KSFY yard and garden expert, Doug Schroeder from Lewis, says that all you need is a few squirts from a mister bottle every now and then and little fertilizer a couple times a year. If you can handle that, you're good to go.

When you first get your Tillandsia, Doug recommends soaking it in water for about 15 minutes. This will hydrate the roots and get them ready for planting. After 15 minutes, take the plant out of the water and gently shake it dry. Then, position it upside down on a towel and allow it to dry for a couple of hours. After that, place it in a container. No soil is needed, however, feel free to add rock or some other material to the bottom of your container to make it look nice.

