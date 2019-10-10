October winter storm moves into region

An early October winter storm is moving into central and northern South Dakota.

The storm is expected to impact the region for several days. KSFY Meteorologist Shawn Cable says heavy snow and strong wind will make travel difficult across much of western, central and northern South Dakota Thursday through Friday night.

Snow began falling around 5 a.m. in Pierre. It is expected to move into the Aberdeen area later Thursday.

Cable says the storm will have less of an impact on the Sioux Falls area, however, there will be rain, some freezing drizzle and snow and plenty of wind and cold.

