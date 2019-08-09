Officer injured in Sturgis motorcycle pursuit

An officer was injured in a crash following a pursuit at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The accident happened early Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 14A south of Sturgis.

KOTA reports a 54-year-old Sturgis police officer on a motorcycle was pursuing another motorcycle, when the officer lost control on a curve and went into the ditch.

The officer, who was not named, received serious but non-life threatening injuries.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, injury crashes at the Sturgis Rally are down slightly from last year.