Officers raise funds for Special Olympics

Law enforcement officers helped raise funds for Special Olympics at the Flyboy Donut Shop in association with the South Dakota Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Friday, Officers surrounded the donut shop on the east side of Sioux Falls in order to draw in customers to support Special Olympics.

"Law enforcement torch run is a grassroots organization that focuses on raising funds and awareness for Special Olympics," said Patrick Bumann, South Dakota state trooper. "And one of the biggest things is law enforcement is a world-wide symbol so people recognize us, they come out, they support us and they support Special Olympics."

The South Dakota Torch Run began in 1988, with law enforcement participation beginning in 1991.