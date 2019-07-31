Officers stay vigilant patrolling neighborhoods after uptick in shootings

Sioux Falls Police are encouraged by the hundreds of people who showed up at Tuesday night's town hall meeting. The meeting focused on the recent uptick in gunfire in Sioux Falls.

Many neighbors expressed they want more officers in their neighborhoods. KSFY News rode along with officers to see how they're now tackling the problem head on after Tuesday night’s meeting.

Each patrol officer reports to work every day and is assigned a section of the city to patrol with their partners. Wednesday a duo was assigned to scope out downtown and east side neighborhoods to see what goes on during the day.

An officer's shift starts with packing equipment into the trunk and then scoping out the patrol car. Then they're off. Each officer staying vigilant while driving through neighborhoods they're assigned to.

"We’ll stop out with them and we'll kind of fly the flag that 'hey we're in this area and we're focusing on this area'," Officer Ben Fiegen with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Often officers are scoping out the area with a partner.

"If you're on a complex call you can bounce ideas off of each other and it's a real safe thing in my opinion," Fiegen said.

That’s why officers work in teams. They never know what a scene is going to look like when they get a report of shots fired. The first thing they do when they arrive is check to see there is still a threat to the area.

"And then addressing any medical attention. That’s our first priority," Officer Cole German with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

"And then they'll collect the shell casings and get ballistics if they can. So say a bullet strikes a tree or a vehicle or something they'll try and collect that," Fiegen said.

While combing the area for evidence officers are also looking for key witnesses to track down any suspects.

"A lot of the people who are performing the investigation, the detectives, the investigative services they know who the players are," German said.

Those players being the adults and juveniles involved in some of the latest gang related shootings, but some of those reported shootings haven't even been shootings.

"A lot of those are unfounded, a lot of those are fireworks," German said.

"Especially if there's multiple reporting parties on it then that's a little easier to kind of draw the conclusion on whether or not it's fireworks or gunshots," Fiegen said.

If anything, officers are going to take all precautions and treat it as a gunshot call.

Officers say they're utilizing the School Resource Officers this summer. Those SRO's are usually in schools, but now they help do bike patrols through neighborhoods to keep an eye on things.

After Tuesday night’s meeting some Sioux Falls residents brought up concerns about neighborhoods that have been seeing more crime lately.

Officers say that they're doing everything they can to lower the crime to make these areas safe for families again.

