Official launch date, programming changes announced

Months after Gray Television, the owner of KSFY-TV, finalized the purchase of KDLT-TV, the two Sioux Falls television stations are combining news and broadcast operations.

January 13 will be the official launch date for the merger. With the launch, viewers can expect a few programming changes as well as expanded news coverage on KSFY and KDLT.

Programming changes, beginning January 13:

- Family Feud will move from KDLT to 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on KSFY

- Daytime Jeopardy! will move to 2:30 p.m. on KSFY

- Jeopardy! Will move to 5 p.m. on KDLT

- Join KSFY and KDLT for three hours of local news:

*4 -5 p.m. on KDLT

*5 - 5:30 p.m. on KSFY

*5:30 - 6 p.m. on KDLT

*6 - 6:30 p.m. on KSFY

*6:30 - 7 p.m. on KDLT

