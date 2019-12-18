Officials concerned about potential spring flooding along James River

State officials are voicing concerns about potential flooding in the James River Valley this coming spring.

Dakota Radio Group reports the topic was discussed at Tuesday's Davison County Commission meeting.

Commission Chair Brenda Bode said she recently spoke with the South Dakota Department of Transportation about the river. She said the state is concerned about the potential of "critical damage" flooding could cause this spring, including serious asphalt issues on roads near the river.

Bode said officials are reaching out to counties and asking what specific help they would need in the event of serious flooding.

Water levels along the James River remain high after a large amount of precipitation fell in the region in 2019.