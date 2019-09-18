Officials hosting public input meeting to discuss proposals for Brandon I-90 exit

State and local officials are holding a meeting to discuss proposed changes to the Interstate 90 interchange at the Brandon exit.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation, the city of Brandon, and the Sioux Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold an open house Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Brandon Holiday Inn Express.

Detailed plans about the proposal, which would add several lanes and stop lights to the interchange, are available here.

As the city of Brandon has grown, the I-90 exit has grown increasingly busy over the years. It was under even more stress recently, as flooding temporarily closed down many other routes out of town.